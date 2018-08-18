Texas hunting, fishing licenses go on sale

AUSTIN – With opening of dove hunting season only a couple weeks away, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reminds sportsmen that all current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except year-to-date fishing licenses) expire Aug 31. New licenses for 2018-19 go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Outdoor enthusiasts in Texas purchase more than 2.4 million hunting and fishing licenses annually. Hunters and anglers can purchase licenses online, by phone or in person at any of the agency’s 28 law enforcement field offices, at more than 50 state parks, and at over 1,700 retailers across the state. Hunting and fishing license fees fund conservation efforts and recreational opportunities that help make Texas one of the best places in the country to hunt and fish. Fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river access permits and Texas game wardens are just some of the initiatives funded in part by license fees.

Hunters can also enter to win any of 10 exciting premium guided hunt packages in the Big Time Texas Huntsdrawing. All lodging and food is included and most of the packages allow winners to bring friends along to hunt. There are packages to hunt bighorn sheep, mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, alligator, waterfowl, upland game birds, wild hog and exotics. New this year is an opportunity to hunt Nilgai antelope in South Texas. Big Time Texas Hunts entries are available online for $9 each at www.tpwd.texas.gov/buyentry or for $10 each at license retailers or by phone at (800) 895-4248. Big Time Texas Hunts raises over $600,000 each year for wildlife research, habitat conservation efforts, and public hunting programs in Texas.

Hunters and anglers can also purchase an entry in the Lifetime License Drawing. Three lucky winners will each win a Lifetime Super Combo License and never need to buy another Texas hunting or fishing license again. Entries are $5 each and can be purchased online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/licensedraw, by phone or at any license retailer. The first entry deadline for the three monthly drawings is September 30 with the first winner drawn on October 1. Any entries not drawn will automatically be included in the next drawings on November 1 and December 3.

