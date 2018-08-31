Thelma Marie Tucker

August 2, 1941 – August 28, 2018

BOWIE – Thelma Marie Tucker, 77, passed away on Aug. 28, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Sept. 4 at Cooper Funeral Home in Tecumseh, OK.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 in the chapel of Cooper Funeral Home in Tecumseh, OK.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Shawnee, OK.

Thelma was born on Aug. 2, 1941 in Shawnee, OK to Floyd and Rosa Mae (Macomb) Bramlette. She married John R. Dollins in 1957 in Shawnee, OK and together they had three children. Thelma spent a career working as a hairdresser. On Oct. 16, 1980 Thelma married Eldon L. Tucker in Shawnee, OK.

She loved to travel, going fishing, taking care of her dogs throughout the years and spending time with her beloved family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldon Tucker; son, Gary Lynn Dollins; step-daughter, Kim Stalcup and daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn Dollins.

Thelma is survived by her sons, Robert (Bobby) Dollins and wife Kim, and Edward Lee Dollins all of Mineral Wells, TX; stepchildren, Debbie Niiffe and Danny Tucker both of Oklahoma City; grandchildren, Robert Shane Dollins and wife Wendy, Krum, and Stephanie Dollins-Owens and Steven Dollins both of Mineral Wells; step-granddaughter, Amber Breaeth, Oklahoma City; great grandchildren, Whitney, Robert Eli, Preston, Liberty, Shawnee, Cheyenne, Michaela, Tyeyez, Kymbree and Kalonee; great-great granddaughter, Skylar; brother, Billy Trout and wife Dee, Tecumseh, OK, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie and Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh, OK.

