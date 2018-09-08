Things to know this Tax-Free Weekend

3 Things Parents Should Know for Tax-Free Weekend

During this weekend’s Texas Sales Tax Holiday , Aug. 10 – 12, certain items priced less than $100 are exempt from state and local sales tax. But did you know shoppers can purchase much more than just school supplies tax-free? Keep the following three things in mind when you hit the stores.

1. Clothing and Footwear

Certain articles of clothing and footwear are tax-free during the holiday. These include multi-purpose athletic clothing as well as professional and school uniforms that are purchased, not rented.

2. Non-Qualifying Items

Some items don’t qualify. Clothing, footwear and protective-use gear specially designed for athletic activities are not included. However, multi-purpose clothing and footwear such as tennis shoes qualify for the exemption.

3. Lesser-Known Items

Some tax-free items won’t be on classroom supply lists. Hiking boots, bow ties, diapers, costumes and even veils – these items and much more are included. Get the complete list . You might be surprised by what you find.

Check Out the Sales Tax Holiday Podcast

Busy with back-to-school prep? Listen to our podcast about the sales tax holiday.

