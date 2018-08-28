Tommy McDow Hays

July 18, 1932 – August 25, 2018

BOWIE – Tommy McDow Hays, 86, passed away on Aug. 25, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 29 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 30 at First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.

Burial will follow at Brushy Cemetery in Bowie.

Tommy was born July 18, 1932 in Linden, TX to Wyman H. and Iva (Sloane) Hays. On April 27, 1957 he married Ruth Jones of Henderson in Shreveport, LA. Tommy worked for the United States Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service for 33 years and retired in 1987.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wyman and Iva Hays; son, Rodney McDow Hays; sister, Sybil Swinford, and brothers, Harold, George, James, Odric and Joe Hays.

Tommy is survived by his wife, Ruth Hays, Bowie; daughters, Laurie Hall and husband Calvin, Van Alstyne, and Sarah Weeks and husband Mark, Carrollton, TX; grandchildren, Dr. Shane Hall and wife Heidi, McKinney, Christina Sharpe and husband Jason, Pulaski, TN, Emily Morrison and husband Miles, Jeffersonville, IN, and Rebecca Farris, Van Alstyne; great grandchildren, Connor and Lily Hall, Peyton and Brayden Sharpe, Avery and Micah Morrison, and Jesse Farris; sisters, Christine Stuart, Henderson and Hazel Durisoe, Troupe, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, memorials can be made in honor of Tommy to the First Baptist Church of Bowie Building Fund at 306 Cooper St. Bowie, TX 76230.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication