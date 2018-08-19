Ad

Truck crashes into courthouse square building

08/19/2018 NEWS 0

Montague and Nocona firefighters battle a fire in a building on the courthouse square after a pickup crashed into it shortly before 9 am today. The driver is believed to still be inside. (News photos by Barbara Green)

A track hoe works to pull a pickup truck out of the building after it crashed into it earlier today. The driver is believed to be deceased, but there are no details available. at this time.

