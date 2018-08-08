Twisted Oaks ready benefit

Twisted Oaks Golf Club in Bowie will be host to a golf tournament on Aug. 25 to benefit the family of Matt Garrett.

Garrett, a longtime Bowie resident, was in a motorcycle accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury. All of the money raised from the tournament will go to the Garrett family to help pay for his therapy.

Teams of four will be able to pay $400, which also will include breakfast and lunch. Solo players will pay $100.

Sponsorships include a title sponsor for $5,000, a lunch sponsor for $2,000, closest to the pin sponsor for $1,000, longest drive sponsor for $1,000, breakfast sponsor for $1,000 and hole sponsor for $1,000. All sponsorships also will cover the pay for a team of four.

Other ways to pay are prize donations and extra costs for mulligans ($10).

The schedule for the day includes a morning check-in at 7 a.m. which includes a breakfast. At 8 a.m. there will be a morning shotgun start. At 11 a.m., there will be an afternoon check-in. At 11:30 a.m., lunch will be served and there will be raffles. At 1 p.m., another shot gun start will get the afternoon rounds going.

A registration form is available at the Twisted Oaks Golf Club Facebook page. For more details email or call Jason Garrett at 817-422-2046 or jason@buyersenterprise.com or Jon Prestwood at 940-841-1882 or prestwooddozer@aol.com.