Veterans Outreach Saturday during festival

08/09/2018 NEWS 0

Last year's outreach in Forestburg. (News file photo)

The Veterans’ Outreach for August will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Forestburg Watermelon Festival.
Veterans Service Officer Colm Murphy encourages any veterans or family members to attend and learn about your available benefits. Bring your DD214s to provide the necessary information.
Call the VSO at 894-6171 for any additional information.

