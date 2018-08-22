Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits played at the Glen Rose Tournament and did well enough to earn their way to the gold bracket.

On Friday the Lady Rabbits did well in pool play. They were able to beat Peaster in three tightly contested sets 27-25, 19-25, 25-20.

Matches against Eastern Hills and La Vega were no contest as Bowie won both in straight sets by big margins. Their one loss of the day was against Denton as they were overmatched, losing in straight sets.

Their 3-1 record got them to the gold bracket where they played Sanger. They lost in straight sets when they played China Springs.

After losing the first set 25-14, the Lady Rabbits were able to win a close second set 25-21 to force a third set. Unfortunately they lost the third set 25-14 and were out of the tournament.

Aslyn Davis was named to the all-tournament team for the second straight time. Bowie plays in their final tournament this weekend at Argyle.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns played in their first official tournament during the weekend in Chico.

The Lady Horns struggled, but were able to gain valuable experience. After coming up short against Electra and the Boyd JV on Thursday, Forestburg played much better on Saturday.

Against Quanah the Lady Horns just missed out on winning the first set 25-23 before losing the second set 25-15.

Forestburg was able to bounce back and played their best game of the tournament against Crowell. The Lady Horns dominated, winning the first set 25-4 and the second 25-12 for their first win of the tournament.

Unfortunately, Forestburg was matched up with Electra again and lost in straight sets to end their tournament.

Kassidy Travis led the team with 15 kills, Lacy Huddleston with 21 digs, Katie Willett with 14 assists and Faith Moore with 10 aces.

Coach Cori Hayes was able to look through the losses and find the good in the five matches his team needed at this point in the season.

“I think overall we played pretty well in all five games,” Hayes said. “Our strengths were service and hustle, our weakness would’ve been lack of communication. Our number one priority from here out needs to be improving communication.”

The Lady Horns’ next game is at 5 p.m. this Friday at Gold-Burg.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears played in their second tournament last week at Chico.

The Lady Bears struggled to get wins, going 1-4, but they were able to keep some of the matches close.

After a terrible first set in their opening game against Petrolia, Gold-Burg played them a lot closer, losing only 25-22.

Against Quanah the Lady Bears played two back and forth sets with them that could have gone either way. Unfortunately, Quanah ended up pulling out both wins with close scores of 25-23 and 25-21.

Coming off just missing a win, Gold-Burg took their frustration out on Harold. The Lady Bears won the game in straight sets by good margins of 25-16 and 25-15.

Gold-Burg’s last two matches against tournament host Chico and Vernon Northside were less competitive as they lost both matches in straight sets.

Taylor Lyons and Kelly Contreras were named to the all tournament team.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh saw positives in a lot of her team’s matches and areas they still need to improve.

“Once we got started against Petrolia I saw lots of improvement in our defensive coverage and our hitting,” Cromleigh said. “In the Harrold match everything clicked and we looked awesome at times. We still need to serve better. That cost us the Quanah match, we missed serves at the wrong time. I’m proud of the girls.”

The Lady Bears next game is when they host Forestburg at 5 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley volleyball team hosted Savoy on Friday.

The first two sets were competitive, but saw Prairie Valley pull away at the end, winning 25-18 and 25-20. Then the third set came.

“We started off slow but by set three we were really playing together well,” Coach Jeannie Carpenter said. “Everything just clicked and the results were impressive.”

The Lady Bulldogs stomped Savoy in the third set, winning 25-3 to win the game overall in three sets.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 9 kills, Sydni Messer with 13 assists, Hailey Winkler with 10 digs and Kincaid Johnson with 9 aces.

Prairie Valley next plays at 5 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Northside.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.