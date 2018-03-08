Wilton Ray “W.R.” Lemons

April 25, 1936 – July 25, 2018

NOCONA – Wilton Ray “W.R.” Lemons, 82, passed from this life on July 25, 2018.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Molsbee Chapel Church with Donald Cheshier officiating.

Lemons was born on April 25, 1936 to Jess and Betty Lemons. After retiring from the United States Army in 1979, he moved back to Nocona with his wife Darlene. Lemons worked as a truck driver and school bus driver.

W.R. is survived by his wife, Darlene; their sons, Jess Lemons, Robert Lemons and William Lemons; nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

An online guestbook is available at www.scottmorrisfh.com.