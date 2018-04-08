Workman called back up to majors

With superstar pitcher Chris Sale making an appearance on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday, Bowie graduate Brandon Workman was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill out the bullpen for the Boston Red Sox.

Only last week Workman was sent down to make room for recent trade acquisition Nathan Eovaldi. Workman started the season in Pawtucket before being called up June 5. As a middle reliever, Workman made 21 appearances and pitched 18.2 innings with only a 2.89 ERA.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.