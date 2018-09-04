4B board meets on Oct. 1

The Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation will meet at 4 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the Bowie Economic Development Corporation boardroom located at 101 East Pecan.

Members of the board will review the final industrial technology center construction paperwork. The new ITC was opened in the spring and classes are underway at the Bowie campus of North Central Texas College.

The board will recommend the re-appointment of directors Tim Hall, Barbara Winingham and James Scruggs.

The agenda lists an executive session for discussion of real property and economic development negotiations.