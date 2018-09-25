BEDC board meets Wednesday

The board of directors of the Bowie Economic Development Corporation will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 in the board room at 101 E. Pecan Street.

Action items include discussion of the lease agreement terms and conditions between the BEDC and Waste Connections. The company is negotiating to use the former Cameron building on U.S. Highway 81 next to American Hat. The details include a start date and construction details.

There will be a status report on the Bowie Business Park and the reappointment of two directors.

An executive session is scheduled to discuss property and ongoing project negotiations.