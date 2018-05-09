Bowie area author releases new book

Meet local Bowie author, Stan Briney and get your personalized coy of his newest book, “Wheels in the Dust,” from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Bowie Public Library.

Briney’s sixth novel is an action-packed, dramatic story that will take you on a virtual non-stop day and night stagecoach ride alongside the sacks of the U.S. Mail over the legendary 2,800-mile John Butterfield Overland mail route from Saint Louis to San Francisco during 1857 and 1858.

According to the book’s publisher, “this is a graphic and gripping story based on documented history that should keep the reader’s attention riveted to its last page.”

“You will share the interaction of the real and research historic individuals with my fictional characters during the creation and use of this epic route while characters during the creation and use of this epic route while the characters share their enormous trials while trying to complete the momentous and critically important American undertaking,” said Briney.

In addition to being a prolific author, Briney is an award-winning professional artist and sculptor. His illustrations and bronze sculptures can be found in private art collections, homes, offices and schools throughout the United States.

Read more about the author in your mid-week News.