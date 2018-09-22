Bowie boys, Nocona girls take first

The Bowie varsity boy’s cross country team took first place at the Midwestern State University Endurance House Cross Country Meet on Thursday.

While times were unavailable as of press time for the Jackrabbits, Bowie Cross Country Coach Jonathon Horton reported individual medalists from the meet included Alex Shelton, second place; Seth Robinson, third place and Syd Mayfield, eighth place.

“I was very pleased with how the boys attacked the inclines on this difficult course,” said Bowie Cross Country Coach Jonathon Horton. “They all ran strongly late in the race and I believe they all became better runners today.”

The Bowie Jackrabbit’s next meet will be the Ken Gaston Invitational in Grand Prairie on Sept. 27, leaving just one meet in Graham before the District 8-3A competition in Holliday on Oct. 11.

The Bowie Jackrabbits weren’t the only first place team finish at the Endurance House meet as the Lady Indians took first as a team on Thursday. The Lady Indians were led with a third-place individual finish from Maria Hernandez with a time of 13:08.

Other medalists included Kylie Rose in fourth place with a time of 13:17, a fifth-place finish from Raylee Sparkman with a time of 13:42 and a ninth-place finish from Claudia Espinoza 14:30.

