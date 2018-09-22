Bowie Bushido Kai hosts tourney

Bowie Bushido Kai hosted the second annual Texoma Warrior of God Championships on Sept. 15 in the Bowie Community Center.

With it only being the second year, Bowie Bushido Kai is still trying to establish itself in the tournament scene.

They had five schools and 30 overall competitors, comparatively small numbers but with a majority of the competitors competing for the first time in a tournament, it was just the right size for them. It was a growth from last year’s participation and the school is looking to grow the tournament in the coming years.

The Bowie Bushido Kai school had 14 competitors take part in the tournament:

Connor Evans (competing up from 6-7):8-9 year old beginner- first forms, second in sparring.

Shannon Evans: 10-11 year old beginner – second in girl’s sparring.

Carson Cox: 10-11 year old beginner – third in boy’s sparring.

Sebastian Martinez: 10-11 year old beginner – second in forms, second in boy’s sparring.

Owen Brown: 10-11 year old beginner – first in forms, third in boys sparring; first in youth weapons forms.

Jolyn Evans: 12-13 year old beginner – first in forms, first in girl’s sparring; second in youth weapons forms.

Kylan Meeks: 12-13 year old beginner – second in forms, second in boy’s sparring.

Caila Berry: 14-15 year old intermediate – first in forms, first in girl’s sparring.

Bethany Fowler: 14-15 year old advanced – first in forms, first in girl’s sparring.

Jacob McDaniel: 16-17 year old intermediate – first in forms, first in boy’s sparring.

Ericka Richardson: 16-17 year old intermediate – second in forms, first in girl’s sparring.

John Meeks: adult beginner – third in forms, second men’s sparring.

Todd Berry: adult beginner – third in men’s sparring.

Bradyn Hunt: adult black belt – third in forms, third in men’s sparring, third in weapons forms.

Jolyn and Shannon Evans placed third in team self defense.

Sebastian Martinez and Owen Brown finished second in team self defense.

