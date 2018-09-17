Bowie Council to have second reading of rate ordinances Tuesday

There will be a called meeting of the Bowie City Council at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the council chambers.

Items on the agenda include the second reading of rate ordinances for the water and wastewater systems, plus the adoption of the 2018-19 budget. These items passed during a called meeting on Sept. 14.

In the water rates there is a three percent hike proposed which would be about $1.25 more for the average use of 5,000 gallons a month. In sewer it is a 15 percent increase adding about $5.50 a month with 5,000 in use.

The only item of new business is the first reading of the ordinance adopting the 2018 tax rate which is proposed at .5250 cents per $100 in property value. The 2017 rate is .53 cents per $100 in value.