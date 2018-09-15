Bowie Jackrabbits ready homecoming week activities

Bowie High School celebrates homecoming this week with a bevy of activities for the entire family with a theme of “A Night with the Stars.”

The biggest change this year will be the parade which has been moved from Friday to Wednesday. It will be at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The parade will follow its traditional route with line-up at 4:30 p.m. at the junior high parking lot. Principal Blake Enlow said entry forms will be on the school website: www.bowieisd.net and should be turned in at the line-up point.

All alumni, clubs and organizations are all invited to take part.

Read about all the activities in your weekend news include the bonfire and homecoming court.