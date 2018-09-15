Ad

Bowie Jackrabbits ready homecoming week activities

09/15/2018 NEWS 0

Bowie High School celebrates homecoming this week with a bevy of activities for the entire family with a theme of “A Night with the Stars.”
The biggest change this year will be the parade which has been moved from Friday to Wednesday. It will be at 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 19.
The parade will follow its traditional route with line-up at 4:30 p.m. at the junior high parking lot. Principal Blake Enlow said entry forms will be on the school website: www.bowieisd.net and should be turned in at the line-up point.
All alumni, clubs and organizations are all invited to take part.

Read about all the activities in your weekend news include the bonfire and homecoming court.

(Back) Senior members of the Bowie High School homecoming court: Maddie Baker, Jacob Skinner, Abby Zamzow, Victor Tran, Sayde Garrett, Andy Fitzner, Gabrielle Sakel and Ryan Henson. (Seated) Juniors: Chelsey Ketchum and Matthew Scrogum; sophomores Taylor Kirkham and Jed Castles and freshmen Meridythe Metzler and Cade Thompson. (Photo by Barbara Green)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes