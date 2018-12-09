Bowie JH volleyball faces Lady Mustangs

The Bowie Junior High 8A volleyball team has been unstoppable during the 2018 season, but took its first loss at the hands of Holliday on Monday night.

“The game against Holliday showed how much this group has grown since our last match with them as seventh graders,” said Bowie Lady Rabbit Coach Jaimie Hickey. “I am proud of how well we kept up with their intensity, never backing down, and just grinding to the end.”

Julia Witt powered the offense with five ace serves, with Carson Matlock putting down three kills.

The 8B team dropped in two sets to the Lady Mustangs by 7-25, 13-25, despite two kills from Breanna Goodwin and two ace serves from Libby Roumillat.

The 7A team also was topped by the Holliday Lady Eagles in two sets, 22-25, 19-25, despite six ace serves from Gracie Duke and two kills each from Sayler Richey and Olivia Gill.

The 7B team fell 16-25, 17-25 to City View, with three ace serves from Mayci Metzler.

“I am happy the girls keep improving and know if they keep working hard it will pay off,” said Bowie Volleyball Coach Shawnda Rasco. “Thank you to all the parents and fans who came out and supported us last night.”

The match against Holliday came just three days after the teams traveled to City View on Sept. 6, where the 8A team easily defeated the Lady Mustangs 25-11, 25-10 with five ace serves each from Price and Matlock.

The 8B team was topped by city View 18-25, 20-25.

Haley Webb led the Lady Rabbit offense with one kill and three aces. Natalie Burkhardt and Hadlee Jones also had three ace serves.

The 7A team lost in a close three sets by 25-16, 29-31, 14-16, while the 7B team defeated City View in three 25-13, 23-25, 16-14. Metzler and Kylie Polhemus provided three ace serves each.

“I am very proud of the girls for working as a team and pulling off a win,” said Rasco.

Bowie will host an A team tournament this Saturday, with 7A scheduled to play in the junior high gymnasiums and 8A in the high school gymnasium.

The Lady Rabbits will be on the road again Tuesday as they head to Nocona. Games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

For a list of full results and stats from the games, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.