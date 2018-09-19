Bowie JH volleyball teams compete at home tourney

The Bowie Junior High volleyball teams hosted their own tournament this past weekend with a successful second place finish from the eighth grade A team.

The older team opened the tournament with an easy two set win against Alvord by 25-14, 25-17. Carson Matlock powered the offense with 5 ace serves and 6 kills. BJ Mills added another 6 ace serves and Neely Price provided 5.

In game two, the Lady Rabbits topped the Nocona Lady Indians 25-10, 25-10, with 4 ace serves and 3 kills from Price, 4 ace serves from Julia Witt and 4 kills and 1 ace serve from Matlock.

The Lady Rabbits faced the Holliday Lady Eagles in the championship game, where they were defeated 20-25, 18-25, despite 1 kill and one ace from Price, 1 kill each from Mills and Peyton Clark, 1 block from Matlock and a dig from Rylie Vieth.

Despite the loss, Coach Jaimie Hickey was proud of the improvement the team showed from their matchup with Holliday the previous Monday.

“The girls showed a lot of enthusiasm throughout the day,” said Hickey. “We were excited to match up against Holliday again for the championship and although we lost, we showed improvement from our game against them Monday. We will face them one more time in a few weeks, and it’s sure to be an exciting game.”

The 7A team also opened Saturday’s competition with a two-set win against Alvord by scores of 25-20, 25-18. The team was topped in the second match against Jacksboro 9-25, 14-25, and lost in two to Holliday 17-, 12-25 for the last game of the day.

A combination B team competed in the tournament for Bowie, topping Bryson in three sets by 25-15, 12-25, 15-9. The offense was powered with 3 ace serves each from Haley Webb, Breanna Goodwin and Libby Roumillat.

The Lady Rabbits combo team was defeated by the Paradise Lady Panthers in two sets, 11-25, 13-15, with 1 ace serve each from Webb and Ella Richey.

The Bowie team also competed against Nocona. The Lady Indians topped the Lady Rabbits 20-25, 16-25, with 1 ace serve each from Roumillat, Kenzie Short, Allie Parr and Maycie Metzler.

“I am proud of the girls for finishing fifth in the tournament and for the improvements they have made,” said Bowie Lady Rabbits Coach Shawnda Rasco. “Thank you to all the parents and fans who came out, worked, brought food and snacks and who supported us.”

To see full results and stats from the tournament, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.