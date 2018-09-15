Bowie Junior High football teams win opening games

Both Bowie junior high football teams won their opening games Thursday night at Henrietta.

The eighth grade A team won their game 12-0 against the Bearcats. Touchdowns were scored by Phillip Hernandez on a 5-yard run and Matthew McCarty on a 25-yard run. A.J. Whatley led the team in rushing with 50 yards and completed 4-5 passes.

Coach Tyler Price singled out offensive lineman Kameron Shafer, Sevin Buck and Kaden Berry for helping the line control the game. The defense got the shutout with Price praising Jason Vaughn and Hunter Taylor for their play on that side of the ball. Carson Sanders and Bayler Swint each had one interception.

The seventh grade A team won 22-0. Touchdowns were scored by Landon Felts, Seth Mann and Dre Donnell. Brady Lawhorn led the team, catching five passes for 50 yards.

