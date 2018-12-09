Bowie Junior High, Saint Jo compete at Decatur Summit

The Bowie Junior High cross country teams opened the 2018 running season at the Decatur Assault of Eagle Summit.

Both the seventh grade and eighth grade girls solidified a second-place team finish. The seventh graders were led by Ziba Robbins, who finished in fourth place with a time of 16:49.1. Samantha Clarke ran her way to a seventh-place finish (17:09.6) while Sayler Richey finished in sixteenth (18:11.3).

Julia Witt was the top Bowie runner for the eighth-grade girls with a ninth-place finish and time of 16:43.0. Kenzie Short crossed the finish line in fifteenth place with a time of 17:59.0, followed closely by Jorah Villarreal in seventeenth (18:06.0).

Bowie’s Case Curry raced to a ninth-place finish with a time of 15:13.7 in the seventh-grade boys 3,200-meter run, followed by Andrew Sandhoff in tenth place (15:20.9) and Brady Lawhorn in thirteenth (15:41.6).

Nathan Rodgers led the Rabbits in the eighth grade 3,200-meter race, finishing in twenty-first place with a time of 15:36.5.

A.J. Whatley was second for Bowie, finishing thirtieth individually with a time of 16:23.4, followed by Kynan DeMoss, 16:35.7, in thirty-second place.

The Bowie eighth grade boys were joined by Saint Jo. Kile Thurman led the Panthers with a fifth-place finish, crossing the finish line with a time of 13.37.0. Collin Thomas finished twentieth at 15:27.8 and Joshua Vogel, forty second, with a time of 17:12.0.

Overall, Bowie Junior High Cross Country Coach Diane Weber felt it was a very successful first meet.

“The kids ran great,” said Weber. “It was raining and the course was very boggy, and there is a killer hill they ran down, then back up. The runners definitely ‘got their feet wet’ at this meet, and I was proud of their performances. They now have the toughest course of the season out of the way.”

Three Saint Jo Panthers also ran in the varsity division. Kassidy Pitman represented the Lady Panthers, finishing in twenty seventh place with a time of 19:50.0.

Meanwhile, Logan Morman and Grant Stiteler ran the 5,000-meter boy’s varsity course, with Morman landing in twenty second place with a time of 19:54.1 and Stiteler earning 44th place with a time of 25:06.5.

For a list of full results, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.