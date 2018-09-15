Bowie Lady Rabbits defeat Wichita Falls High School 3-1

The Bowie Lady Rabbits protected home court on Tuesday as they played Wichita Falls High School.

The Lady Rabbits were able to come back from a tough third set to close things out in the fourth to win 3-1 against the Lady Coyotes. The first set started out close, with Bowie holding a narrow 11-9 lead almost halfway through. It was here where the Lady Rabbits started to pull away as the lead turned into a 20-15. They played even the rest of the way as Bowie won the first set 25-20.

The second set featured many momentum swings where both teams had moments where they struggled with their serve receive. The Lady Rabbits were up 12-8 early on, but Wichita Falls came back to take a 16-14 lead.

Bowie was able to tie the set up at 20-20, but the Lady Coyotes held a narrow 23-22 lead as the set was drawing to a close. The Lady Rabbits were able to win four of the next five points to win 26-24 and go up 2-0.

The third set was close throughout. Neither team had more than a two point lead, but it did look like Bowie had gained a crucial 21-19 lead as the set was coming to an end. Unfortunately for the Lady Rabbits, Wichita Falls went on a 6-1 run to close out the set and win 25-22 to force a fourth set.

Not wanting to give the Lady Coyotes any more momentum to force a fifth set, Bowie came out on fire, taking a 8-2 lead.

