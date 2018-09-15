Bowie School Board to meet Monday

Bowie School Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in regular session handling an agenda filled with project updates, campus reports and technology purchases.

Superintendent Steven Monkres will bring information on the new year’s enrollment figures, along with updates on the energy retrofit project and school safety plans.

Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker will discuss further details of the district’s accountability report, which was released in mid-August by the Texas Education Agency.

The campus principals will report on their activities, the new assistant principals will be introduced, there will be an update on the Bowie High School/ North Central Texas College Collegiate Academy.

Action items include renewal of the district copier contract, consider teacher laptop and student laptop purchases, approve the transfer list and review a resolution to sanction 4-H for extra curricular activities.