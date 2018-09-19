Bowie volleyball loses at Aubrey

The Bowie Lady Rabbits traveled to Aubrey on Friday night to take on the Lady Chaparrals.

Unfortunately, Bowie had a tough time dealing with Aubrey’s size as they lost in straight sets by the scores of 25-13, 25-19, 25-11. They struggled to get much offense going because of that size.

Landra Parr had five kills, Abby Zamzow nine assists, Maddie Baker 20 digs and Mackenzie Gresham two blocks to lead the team in those categories. Coach Breanna Jones saw good things despite the result, where their lack of size made the difference in Jones eyes. The Lady Rabbits next game is the start of district play. They are scheduled to play Henrietta at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at home.

To read the full story, including scores from the JV tournament, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.