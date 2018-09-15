CASA recruiting Montague County citizens

Child Advocates – CASA of Red River will present 101 information lunch and evening meetings on Oct. 15 in both Bowie and Nocona recruiting volunteers.

Child Advocates/CASA serves children from Montague County who are placed in foster care because of abuse and neglect. Once in care, these children may stay in care for up to 18 months, and they need someone who is willing to be their support and their voice in court.

That is exactly what CASA does. It trains committed community members to become Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASAs. An advocate’s job is to get to know the child and their needs, and to speak to everyone who is helping that child. Then they report this information to the Judge and represent what is in that child’s best interest.

If you are interested in learning more about what it takes to help our children and become a CASA volunteer, then attend this meeting at noon Oct. 15 in Nocona at the Church of Christ, 311 Cooke St or at 6 p..m. in Bowie at the children’s center, 506 Hulme St.

Montague County has approximately 100 children in care each year, but there are only 21 CASA volunteers from the community to serve them. The need is great, reports Outreach Coordinator Lorra Lierly.

These are informational meetings with no commitments required.Volunteer training classes will be starting in late October. RSVP to Lorra Lierly at 940-867-4483. If you can’t attend, but are still interested in learning about becoming a CASA volunteer, call Lierly at the above number.