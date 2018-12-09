Citizen says he feels like a hostage forced to use a trash service he doesn’t want

During public comments Monday night the Bowie City Council heard from an unhappy citizen who says he is being held hostage to a trash company through his city water bill.

Donny Dunn, resides in the area of Mach’s Grocery Road, but receives city water service. He is angry about being forced to take service from Waste Connections just because he has city water.

“I don’t know why you are doing this reaching outside the city. There has got to be a reason, I am sure it has to do with money. I don’t understand. Just because we can is not an answer. What makes you think you have the right to tell me what I can or can’t do at my house,” said Dunn, who added silence is golden when there was no response from the council.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris said they cannot enter into a discussion on this under public comments, but he could meet with the city manager, who interjected he had already talked with Dunn on the phone.

Burris asked Dunn if he wanted to be on a future agenda where it could be discussed. Dunn said it won’t do any good because the council was not going to change its mind.

“I am unhappy with each and every one of you forcing me to do something I don’t want to. That is all I have to say. I will be on the phone with the attorney general,” Dunn concluded.

Back in June the city approved a new 20-year contract with Waste Connections and part of the service plan expanded service outside the city limits to water customers such as those at Silver Lakes. Based on city ordinances all customers will be charged for trash collection.