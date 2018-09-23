Commissioners meet on Monday

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Precincts one, two and four will seek approval to purchase a new brush cutter and arrange financing for the cutter.

Annual road reports will be turned in from each precinct, while the bond for County Judge Rick Lewis will be approved.

A proclamation naming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month will be presented. The court also will change its regular November meeting due to a conflict with Veteran’s Day.

The court will consider making a payment to the Texas Association Counties for the retirement system to pay down the unfunded balance.