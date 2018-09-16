County mitigation plan meeting Sept. 18

There will be a public meeting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 for the development of the emergency disaster mitigation plan for Montague County. It will be in the courthouse annex.

County officials have been meeting across a 10-county area as the plan is developed through a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant. An official from Texas Emergency Management will speak and hopefully clarify how all those participating including the seven county school districts and three cities, may benefit. The public is welcome to attend.