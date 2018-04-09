County tax rate public hearing Wednesday

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will have a final public hearing on the proposed tax rate at 10 a.m. on Sept. 5.

The court is considering a tax rate of .55 cents per $100 in property value, which is the same rate as last year. Despite being the same amount, it is considered a tax increase because it is higher than the effective rate of .5440 cents, the rate to generate the same tax revenue as last year.

The proposed rate breaks down as: .3865 cents for the general fund; .1202 for road and bridge; .0005 for Farm-to-Market Right-of-Way; .0255 for indigent health and .0173 for the annex debt service, all creating .55 cents.

The public hearing for the proposed 2018-19 budget will be at 8:45 on Sept. 10.