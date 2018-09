The City of Bowie street crew and a local cement contractor installed two sections of 48-inch, 70-foot long storm drain along North Mill Street Thursday. On Friday, cement was being poured for the headwalls. While there is still quite a bit more work to be done, the crew hopes to have the section of street back open as soon as possible. It has been closed since February due to a collapsing culvert and the street above it. (Photo by Barbara Green)