Curve ball hits Nocona Indians; Gold-Burg Bears routed by Savoy

Nocona

Nocona lost at Ponder on Friday night in an effort that Coach Brad Keck did not think was his teams best.

The Indians and Lions were tied 17-17 at halftime, but Ponder pulled ahead to 30-17 heading into the fourth quarter. Nocona did score two touchdowns in the fourth in an effort to come back, but Ponder scored one more touchdown to win 36-31.

Keck said his team was anticipating and prepared for the Lions wishbone attack, but they hit them with a curve ball.

“They came out in a spread and gun,” Keck said. “I kind of knew they have some pretty good skill kids. If they go to that, we could be in trouble and we were.”

Even after sideline adjustments and halftime adjustments, the defense never got comfortable stopping Ponder’s offense after preparing all week for another type of offense. Keck felt like his offense did well enough, but still feels like they have been their own worst enemy with too many drive killing penalties and mistakes.

Nocona has homecoming this week as they play at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 against Valley View.

Gold-Burg

Gold-Burg found themselves in trouble early against Savoy on Friday night at home.

Turnovers are always killer in football, but they are especially in six-man football. The Bears turned the ball over three times in their first four possessions.

Facing a good Savoy team and dealing with some injury problems already, it was a hole too deep Gold-Burg could not climb out of. Savoy would go on to win 70-25.

Quarterback Blake Allen completed 16-29 passes for 182 yards and four touchdowns. Will Hodges caught two of those touchdowns while catching four passes total for 62 yards. Steven Bell also caught two touchdowns and finished with four catches for 52 yards. Bell also recovered a fumble.

Gold-Burg next plays at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Perrin-Whitt.

