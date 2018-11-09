Diana Lynn Tettleton

October 28, 1968 – September 8, 2018

BOWIE – Diana Lynn Tettleton, 49, died on Sept. 8, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Sept.11 at at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Rex Hamilton officiating.

Tettleton was born on Oct. 28, 1968 in Wichita Falls to Billy Gene and Dorothy (Davenport) Seely. She married James Tettleton on Aug. 5, 2003 in Nocona and was a homemaker. She had worked for Bellmire Nursing Home and as a cafeteria worker for Bowie Elementary.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul Seely; grandparents, Bill and Mildred Seely, and John and Cora Davenport.

She is survived by her husband, James Tettleton, Bowie; children, Kendra Mayfield, Clever, MO and Kyle Ledford, Bowie; four grandchildren; sister, Linda Voyles, Claude; aunt, Diane Seely Young, Bowie; a mother-in-law; a sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.