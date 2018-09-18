Doris Barnes

November 11, 1929 – September 15, 2018

BOWIE – Doris Barnes, 88, passed away on Sept. 15, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

Family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 17 at The White Family Funeral in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Sept. 18 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Doyle Wade officiating.

Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Doris was born on Nov. 11, 1929 in Logansport, LA to Leroy and Eva (May) Brown. She graduated from Logansport High School.

Doris married Willie Delma Barnes Sr. on Sept. 1, 1948. She was a homemaker, an avid reader, and enjoyed craft fairs and playing the piano. She was an organist at Southside Baptist Church for 22 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Coach Willie Delma Barnes; brothers, Kelly Brown and Joe Daugherty; and sisters, Elma Sparks and Margaret Stewart.

Doris is survived by her children, Owen Barnes and wife Vicky, Utopia, W.D. Barnes Jr. and wife Tina, Sunset, Melissa de Freitas, Coppell, and Melodi Henry and husband Mark, College Station; 15 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication