Driver speeds at 96 mph; stop nets 21 pounds of weed

Marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $90,000 was seized by Bowie Police Wednesday morning during a routine traffic stop for speeding.

Sgt. Scott Parker attempted to stop the Texas vehicle that was traveling at one point at a high of 96 mph along southbound U.S. Highway 287. The vehicle came to a stop near Fruitland about 9:35 a.m. on Sept. 3.

Parker said as he approached the car and talked to the driver he observed the very strong aroma of marijuana. When the driver was asked about it, Jakolbie Killingsworth, 21, Forrest Hill, directed the officer to a small amount of marijuana in a backpack behind his seat.

The officer executed a probable cause search and found approximately 21 pounds of marijuana inside two suitcases in the trunk of the car.

Read the full story in the weekend News.