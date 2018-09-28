Eulas Jean Jones

April 15, 1928 – September 24, 2018

BOWIE – Eulas Jean Jones, 90, passed away on Sept. 24, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 26 at The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Sept. 27 at the First Baptist Church of Bellevue with the Rev. Robert Slayton officiating.

Burial followed at Bellevue Cemetery.

Eulas Jean was born on April 15, 1928 in Dean to Ben and Bessie (Jarvis) Allison. She married Jacob Thomas (J.T.) Jones on June 22, 1948. They were married 46 years before his passing in 1994.

Eulas Jean was a homemaker and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was an avid quilter, ranched on the family’s farm, and enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, J.T. Jones Sr.; grandson, James Earl Sellars; brothers, Elmer, James, Vernon (Buster) and George Allison; brother-in-law, Gene Jones, and sister-in-law, Letha Jo Roberts and husband Willie.

Eulas Jean is survived by her children, Mary Ann Bates, Robert and wife Bonita, J.T. Jr. and wife Ann, Janine Hanson and husband Jesse, all of Bellevue and Donna Howell and husband Chris, Tyler; 17 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; sister, Lucy Faye Harrison; sister-in-law, Betty Warren Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication