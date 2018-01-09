Experienced counselors join Team Bowie

Two new faces are joining Team Bowie as Kristen Elam and Lacy Murphey become the new counseling team at Bowie High School.

The experienced educators are filling a pair of vacancies including that of longtime counselor Jeannette Shaw who retired at the end of the school year.

Lacy Murphey will be responsible for counseling duties for ninth and tenth grade students. Kristen Elam will counsel junior and senior classes. They also will create schedules and be a listening ear for students.

By DANI BLACKBURN

Kristen Elam hopes to make the transition to life after high school a little less stressful for students and parents as part of her new role at Bowie High School.

Principal Blake Enlow said there were some changes made to the counseling program when the vacancies occurred such as pulling out the crisis counselor, he is excited to see these professional join the team.

Lacy Murphey is a familiar face in a new place as she returns to Bowie Independent School District, but instead of teaching choir she will be the freshman and sophomore counselor.

In addition to the counseling and scheduling duties, Murphey will be the testing coordinator for the high school campus and will coordinate some of the special population groups such as 504, at-risk and gifted and talented.

