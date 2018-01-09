Fantasy sports and me do not see eye to eye

With the National Football League starting this Thursday, the last few weeks have been prime time for the hundreds of thousands of fantasy football leagues to narrow down who they want to invite.

During this time, if you are a person who has expressed even a glimmer of interest in football to anyone you know, chances are someone will message you about joining their fantasy football league.

For those who do not know, fantasy sports are where fans draft real life players and earn points on a weekly basis based on how well they perform week-to-week. Fans can choose any professional sports league they care about to participate, but the most popular and accessible is a league following the NFL.

With almost all of the games in a week happening on one day and a head-to-head format, football is just easier to follow and an easier commitment for some casual fans. It is expected in this day and age if you are any kind of sports fan who knows how the internet works, you must play fantasy football. I am not one of those and people seem genuinely shocked when they find out.

As a kid who got into watching and following sports in fourth grade, about four years before some of my peers really started diving into that world themselves, sports has always been a personal interest for me.

Even if it was not widely popular amongst the general public, sports would be something I would be just as into. I am not a social sports fan, like my sister Carla who got into sports in her mid 20s riding the bandwagon of the Texas Rangers back-to-back World Series appearances in the early 2010s, likes all the social aspects of being a sports fan. She loves going to games, interacting with her favorite teams fan bases, buying team gear and has finally gotten enough courage to dip her toe into the fantasy sports scene. I love that about sports, it’s just not how I choose to consume them. The thing that really turns me off to fantasy sports is the potential situation of having to choose between rooting for the players on my fantasy team to do great when they are playing the actual team I root for. I have seen it first hand where Andrew was rooting for an opposing player to do well, but still hope Dallas wins.

I do not want to face those dilemmas. I’ll cheer individual players on other teams because I like them and will wish for their demise when they play the Cowboys. It’s just that simple for me as a fan, but for some fantasy sports players, their drafted players doing well mean more than if their team happened to win that day. Money is on the line in most cases.

I know fantasy sports are not going away and are only getting bigger. With the advent of daily fantasy becoming bigger, fantasy sports are just getting more and more accessible when it comes to other sports like basketball, baseball and soccer.

I see the value and entertainment value behind it, I just wish people would stop being shocked I do not participate.

