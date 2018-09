Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded to this fire Sunday night at 7:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of U. S. Highway 81. On arrival they found the detached garage and two vehicles inside fully engulfed. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to the vacant house, but the garage and autos were a complete loss. City of Bowie Fire Department assisted with the fire. Bowie Police and Montague County sheriff’s deputies controlled traffic. (News photo by Dani Blackburn)