Food handler’s class scheduled

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Montague County will offer a Professional Food Manager Certification Training Course on Oct. 17-18 at the Montague County Courthouse Annex meeting room, 11339 State Hwy. 59 N., Montague.

Under the Texas Department of State Health Services jurisdiction, each food establishment is required to have one certified food manager employed by that establishment, said Melanie Potter, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent for Montague County.

The training will run from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each day and will cost $125. The fee includes training, materials and a national food manager certification examination.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.