Gold-Burg Bears select homecoming candidates

Students at Gold-Burg High School nominated these students for the 2018 homecoming court that will be presented in ceremonies at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Joe Corpening Field in Stoneburg. Pictured are: Seniors, Will Hamilton, DeAnna Molinaro, Blake Allen and Haley Franklin; juniors, Jacob Reno and Preslie Darden; sophomores, Luke Skinner and Ashlynn Smith; and freshmen, William Hodges and Kelly Contreras. An Air Evac helicopter will deliver the game ball about 7:25 p.m. prior to kickoff. Alumni are invited to attend and cheer on the Bears as they play Woodson. (News photo by Jordan Neal)