Grieving families lay loved ones to rest; law officers await additional information

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

As two grieving area families remembered their lost loved ones in memorials last weekend, law enforcement officers are stalled as they continue to investigate the discovery of two dead bodies in different parts of the county waiting for medical reports that may shed light on the deaths.

The unrelated deaths occurred almost one month apart, one in Bowie and one at Oak Shores near Lake Nocona.

Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said this week the preliminary autopsy report on Teresa Starnes does not indicate any “obvious” cause of death such as trauma or other types of wound.

A similar report comes out of the Bowie Police Department for Zachary Anderson.

