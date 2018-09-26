Hay clinic, show planned Oct. 2

If you have cattle, then hay feeding time is just around the corner. When supplementing cattle with hay it is important to know the quality of the hay you are feeding and the nutritional requirements of the livestock consuming the hay.

Protein levels and TDN, total digestible nutrients, are some important numbers to look at. This year’s hay could be lacking in both areas. So why not have it tested?

If you are interested in having your hay tested and entering the Montague County Hay Clinic and Show, come to the meeting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Pullen Angus Ranch, 17516 Hwy. 82 South in Bellevue.

If you want to enter the hay show you will need to have your samples, and a submission turn into the extension office at the courthouse in Montague by Sept. 25.

The office has a hay probe (for round bales) and forage testing information. The Clay and Montague County hay show is open to producers who have produced hay in those counties.

Plaques will be awarded to winner in each of the following categories.

Round and/or

square bale

• Warm season perennial grass (Bermuda, native)

• Warm season annual grass (crabgrass, Sudan type)

• Cool season annual grass (Ryegrass, small grain)

• Warm/cool season legumes (clovers, vetch, alfalfa)

Read the full story in the mid-week News.