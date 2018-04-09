Joe Sie Lippincott Jr.

March 9, 1920 – August 31, 2018

WEATHERFORD – Joe Sie Lippincott, Jr., 98, died on Aug. 31, 2018 in Weatherford, TX.

The family will gather prior to the service at the Bellevue Community Center at the Bellevue Fire station at 11:30 a.m.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the Bellevue Cemetery in Bellevue.

Joe was born on March 9, 1920 in Bellevue to Josiah Lippincott, Sr. And Ruth Welch Lippincott.

Joe was a well known cowboy in Clay County. He worked on several of the large cattle ranches in Clay County where he was known by his nickname of “Lippy.” Joe was a cowboy until his induction into the U. S. Army in 1941 and began training for the D-Day invasion on the beaches of Normandy, France. This invasion was secretly scheduled for June 6, 1944.

Mr. Lippincott was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army’s 2nd Infantry Division (the Indian Head Division) in the 2nd Engineer Battalion serving in General George S. Patton’s 3rd Army across France and Germany with a detour through the Ardennes, the forest of Belgium and Luxembourg. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was honorably discharged in September of 1945.

Mr. Lippincott was preceded in death by his parents, Josiah Lippincott Sr. and Ruth Welch Lippincott; his wife of 42 years, Florence Gladys Lippincott; brothers, Aubrey, Claude, Spurgeon and Wilbur; and sisters, Lottie Mae, Lula and Ruth.

Mr. Lippincott is survived by his sons, Larry Lippincott and wife Faye, Weatherford, and Ronald Joe Lippincott, Bellevue; grandsons, Josiah and Matthew Lippincott both of Weatherford, Daron Lippincott, Wichita Falls; great grandchildren, Eli Lippincott, Weatherford, and Zane Lippincott, Wichita Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

