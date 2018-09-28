Judy Kathleen Allison

March 15, 1961 – September 24, 2018

DECATUR – Judy Kathleen Allison, 57, died on Sept. 24, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Crossway Family Church in Bowie.

Her remains will be laid to rest at a later date by her family.

Allison was born March 15, 1961 in Bowie to Donald and Kathy (Clampitt) Wells. She lived many years in the Bowie area and worked as a nurse for several years at Nocona General Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Kathy Wells and sister, Melanie Wells.

She is survived by her sons, Eric Allen, Krum and Jeremy Allen, Forrest City, AR; sisters, Triva Boyd, Bowie and Rena Naverette, Lompoc, CA; brother, Brian Lee, Bowie and three grandchildren.