The Forestburg Lady Horns dropped in four sets to Savoy on Friday afternoon.

Forestburg’s Lacy Huddleston led the team in kills, aces and digs, while Faith Moore led the team with an assist.

“We played decent but still have a lot of room to improve,” said Forestburg Athletic Director/Volleyball Coach Cori Hayes. “Once again, our biggest issue was service errors and hitting errors.”

