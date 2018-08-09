Lady Indians ranked in most recent TCGA poll

The Texas Girls Coaches Association put out their statewide volleyball polls on Tuesday and a Montague County team made it on the list.

The Nocona Lady Indians were one of six teams tied for the 20th and final spot in the poll in the 3A classification.

Nocona had recently come off of winning the consolation part of the gold bracket at their hosted Buckle Up for Lane Tournament during the weekend. In their previous tournaments the Lady Indians won the silver bracket at the ASC tournament and were runner-ups in the gold bracket at the Graham tournament.

