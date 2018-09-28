Larry Dale Dill

May 23, 1956 – September 24, 2018

FORESTBURG – Larry Dale Dill, 62, was chosen to meet his Heavenly Father on Sept. 24, 2018.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 27 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Forestburg United Methodist Church with Pastors Larry Kruger and Jon Kendzie officiating.

Burial followed at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg.

Larry was born May 23, 1956 in Saint Jo to Jack Carroll and Jewell Dill. He graduated from Forestburg High School in 1974. On Sept. 5, 1975 Larry married Debra Steadham in Forestburg.

Larry lived his entire life in the community he loved of Forestburg. Larry had a God given inherited talent of mechanics, and he loved spending time with his family and taking care of his cattle.

He will be remembered with love and appreciation as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

He is joined in heaven with his daughter, Britany J’Lynn Dill and sister, Vatoni Carol Ragsdale.

Larry is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debra Dill; son, Brady Dill and wife Starr; grandchildren, Austin Britt, Kayden Wade and Rayn K’Lynn Dill; parents, Jack Carroll and Jewell Dill; brother, Charles Dill and wife Beth, all of Forestburg; brother-in-law, John Ragsdale, Parker; along with many nephews, nieces and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, in-laws and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Britany Playground.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication