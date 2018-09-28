Loretta Carol Spears

March 20, 1937 – September 24, 2018

FORT WORTH – Loretta Carol Spears, 81, passed away on Sept. 24, 2018 in Fort Worth, TX.

A visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Lucas Funeral Home, 1601 S. Main St., Keller.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 29 at the Lucas Funeral Home.

A graveside will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 in Sunset Cemetery in Sunset.

Loretta was born on March 20, 1937 in Lamesa to Jesse James and Lila Davis. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1955. She was a loving wife, mother, and MaMa and will be dearly missed.

Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Gerald Spears; daughters, Pam Becknal and husband, Ronny, and Kim McDonald; grandchildren, Jon McDonald, Matthew Becknal, Lee McDonald, Jef McDonald, Kristin Becknal, Jessica Seidl and Natalie Waller; great grandchildren, Andrew, Parker, Lexi, A.J., Collins and Austin; and numerous other family and friends.

