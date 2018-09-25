Margie Richardson January 20, 1926 – September 23, 2018

BOWIE – Margie Richardson, 92, passed away on Sept. 23, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A private family graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26 at Salona Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Jamie Reed officiating.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26 at The White Family Funeral Home.

Margie was born Jan. 20, 1926 in Bowie to Dee and Flena (Faulkenberry) Johnson. She married Clark Richardson on Jan. 11, 1946. Margie worked for 17 years at the Haggar Slacks Company, followed by 10 years at Bowie Independent School District in food service until her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Clark Richardson; three brothers and one sister.

Margie is survived by her sons, Hobert Richardson and wife Lynn, Justin, and Larry Richardson and wife Toni, Bowie; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Should friends desire memorials can be made in honor of Margie to Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Rd. Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

