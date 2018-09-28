Mary Elizabeth Sanders

May 19, 1921 – September 15, 2018

MOUNTAIN HOME – Mary Beth Sanders, 97, died peacefully on Sept. 15, 2018 at Two Dot Ranch, Mountain Home, TX.

A celebration of Mary Beth’s life was at the Two Dot Ranch in Mountain Home on Sept. 23.

A graveside service and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 3 at Elmwood cemetery. Immediately following the service family and friends will be welcome to join together at the Downtown Bowie Community Room, 307 North Mason Street.

Mary Beth was born May 19, 1921 in Bowie, one of the six Prince sisters. She married her Bowie High School sweetheart, Hamel Sanders on Feb. 8, 1941 who preceded her in death Dec. 3, 2010.

Beth was a child of the depression and a wife and mother during World War II. She was a housewife and ran her home with loving efficiency until her three children finished school and she was able to travel with her husband while he worked.

Mary Beth and Hamel enjoyed travel and entertaining and made many friends on their trips around the country. Their greatest joy was in bringing happiness to others through socializing and playing games. She was particularly good at bridge and dominoes and enjoyed playing and traveling with friends and family her entire life.

A few years after her husband passed away she moved to Kerrville and lived at Brookdale Senior Living before moving to the Two Dot Ranch to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Mary Beth is preceded in death by her five sisters, a brother and grandson Kenneth Franks.

Beth is survived by her children, Sandra Beth Sadler and her husband Byron, Mountain Home, Captain Robert Hamel Sanders, Port Mansfield, and Kay Louise Nelson and her husband Donald, Dallas; her brother, Bill Prince; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and numerous loved nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their thanks for the tender, loving care provided by Stephani Thorp, Myrtle Jennings and Gloria Gonzales.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association or Combat Marine Outdoors.

The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.

Paid publication